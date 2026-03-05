Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting Temple Terrace teen arrested

article

Temple Terrace police have arrested a man in connection with a reported child abduction and kidnapping.

Police took Bryan Oyanguren Rosado into custody on Wednesday night shortly before 10:15 p.m.

The backstory:

Police responded to a report of a missing 13-year-old around 6 p.m. at the Doral Oaks Apartments around 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Temple Terrace Polcie Department, the teenager was with several other juveniles at the apartment complex when they were approached by an unidentified man in a grey or silver Nissan Altima.

Police said the group included two teenagers and around three others, who were seven- to nine-years-old.

Investigators said the suspect asked the group if they’d be willing to buy him food from Burger King, which is about a half a mile from the apartment complex. Oyanguren Rosado reportedly said he’d give the group money for the food and then also pay them $20 on top of that.

"All the juveniles declined except for our victim, a 13-year-old female," deputy chief Chris Mills with the Temple Terrace Police Department told FOX 13.

According to TTPD, when the teen went back to the apartment complex, she met with the man and gave him the food from Burger King.

The teen told investigators that the man forced her into a vehicle and took off.

Officers who went to the scene around 6 p.m. searched for the missing teen but did not find her.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., while officers were still on the scene, the teenager arrived back home and said that a man she met earlier that evening forced her into a vehicle, took her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off near Doral Oaks.

Courtesy: Temple Terrace Police Department

The teen described the man as a slender white man with blonde or sandy-colored hair and a reddish beard. She said he told her his name was Brian or Ryan and claimed to be 19 years old.

She also stated the vehicle he was driving was a four-door sedan. Additionally, TTPD released surveillance video on Tuesday, showing a Nissan Altima driving around the Doral Oaks apartment complex.

Courtesy: Temple Terrace Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Police looked at surveillance footage, collected evidence, and followed investigative leads and arrested Oyanguren Rosado near the intersection of Busch Boulevard and 56th Street.

He was charged with one count of kidnapping, and three counts of sexual battery.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"Cases involving children are among the most serious investigations we handle," said Chief Rob Staley. "Our detectives worked around the clock over the past several days, and we received an incredible outpouring of tips and assistance from our community. That cooperation was extremely valuable in helping us identify and apprehend this individual. We are grateful to the public for stepping forward and helping us protect the children in our community."

What's next:

TTPD said it will continue to work closely with victim advocacy resources to support the juvenile and her family.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.