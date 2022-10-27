Expand / Collapse search

Small helicopter crashes in Myakka River State Park, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Sarasota
Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

SARASOTA, Fla. - A small helicopter crashed in Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon, deputies said. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded east off of SR 72 where the small Robinson helicopter went down. 

Two people were inside the helicopter when it crashed, but both of them are okay and were not injured, Sarasota County deputies said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the crash, according to the sheriff's office. 

No other information was immediately available. 

