Pilot uninjured after small plane crashes, flips over in Myakka River

Manatee County deputies say a small plane crashed in Myakka River on Monday – but it wasn't reported to local law enforcement until Tuesday.

The scene is unfolding near 30303 Clay Gully Road in Myakka City.

Officials said the pilot was uninjured after the aircraft flipped over. The view from SkyFOX shows the aircraft resting upside-down along the edge of the water. The pilot reported the crash to the NTSB.

However, on Tuesday, a cleaning lady arrived at a nearby home and spotted the plane. Officials said she contacted local law enforcement.

The cause of the small plane crash remains under investigation.