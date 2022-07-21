Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crashes in Plant City pond

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Plant City
FOX 13 News
Aerials from SkyFOX showing small plane that crashed into Hillsborough County pond.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A small plane has crashed into a pond in Plant City.

The scene was unfolding near Colson Road and Smith Ryles Road late Thursday morning.

The view from SkyFOX shows law enforcement officials around the pond with the nose of the plane resting on the bank. 

Oil appears to be leaking from the plane and into the water.

There is no word yet on when the plane crash occurred or whether there were any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.