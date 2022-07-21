Small plane crashes in Plant City pond

article

A small plane has crashed into a pond in Plant City.

The scene was unfolding near Colson Road and Smith Ryles Road late Thursday morning.

The view from SkyFOX shows law enforcement officials around the pond with the nose of the plane resting on the bank.

Oil appears to be leaking from the plane and into the water.

There is no word yet on when the plane crash occurred or whether there were any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.