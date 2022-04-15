Small plane crashes on Lake Seminole in Pinellas County, fire officials say

article

Officials said they are responding to a plane crash on Lake Seminole in Pinellas County.

Seminole Fire Chief Heather Burford said the small two-seater water plane started experiencing a hydraulic issue and tried to touch back down on the lake. Fire officials responding to the crash said the plane came in too quick and flipped.

Two young men were in the plane when it flipped, according to the Seminole Fire Chief. Nearby boaters picked up the two occupants and moved them to Bayshore Drive, fire crews confirmed.

Fire officials said the two men were taking the plane for a test drive when the crash happened. The plane is currently being supported on the surface by its pontoons, fire crews said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This is a developing story.


