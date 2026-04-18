SNAP benefits will be changing in Florida starting Monday

The Brief Changes to the Florida SNAP program start Monday. SNAP users will be unable to buy sugary sodas, energy drinks, candy, and ultra-processed, shelf-stable prepared desserts with SNAP.



New SNAP restrictions will start Monday in Florida.

What we know:

These changes will ban the purchase of many sugary sodas, energy drinks, candy and ultra-processed, shelf-stable prepared desserts.

Hunger Free America, an advocacy group, is against these restrictions.

Joel Berg, the CEO, said some regulation is a good thing, but he wants to see it support access to healthy foods as a choice.

"We do support mandates to mandate that healthier food is available in stores that do accept SNAP," Berg said. "So, it makes a lot more sense to make it easier to get healthier food."

Berg said these restrictions are unnecessary in achieving a healthier America.

"We should make America healthier again by making healthy food more affordable, convenient and physically available," Berg said. "We shouldn't micromanage the eating patterns of adults to try to achieve that goal."

The other side:

This is part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said, "Under the MAHA initiative, we are taking bold, historic steps to reverse the chronic disease epidemic that has taken root in this country for far too long."

What they're saying:

Berg said that these changes, on top of cuts to the program nationwide, will increase hunger.

"It's not that low-income Americans don't want healthier food; it's that they can't afford healthier food," Berg said.

This coincides with the announcement that there will be cuts to WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, which supplies food to mothers and young children.

"President Trump's budget just announced that he's proposing taking away fruits and vegetables from the WIC program for pregnant women and children under five," Berg said. "So, they're taking away healthier food."

The WIC cuts would take away $1.4 billion in fruit and vegetable benefits from 5.4 million people.

Big picture view:

The SNAP changes come as part of the MAHA movement and include more than 20 other states that will implement changes over the next two years.