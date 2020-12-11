Snowcat Ridge snow park reopens after fixing code violations

The area's most unique new holiday attraction was put on ice by county officials yesterday. The Snowcat Ridge sledding park says it was forced to close after the county said it found several code violations and life-threatening safety issues.

Today, after more than an hour of inspections, officials cleared the snow-making park to resume operations.

Since opening in November, the park has been a huge hit. It has a giant sledding hill, igloo, and promises real snow.

Many guests book their visits weeks in advance and travel from all over the state for a chance to experience a winter wonderland in Florida.

A father we spoke with this morning was so excited to take his teenage daughter here, saying, growing up in Florida, she’s never seen real snow in her life.

“We got to a point yesterday where we started to prepare, made sure we had our jackets, gloves and all of that, and I just happened to come across a news story this morning – I never got any notification from the tickets I bought through the site here that the place had shut down,” Eddie McCoy complained. “Totally news to me.”

McCoy said he hadn’t heard anything from the company, and he hadn’t been able to get ahold of anyone via phone or online for a potential refund, which is why he came out this morning – only to be turned away by security.

The county previously shared photos of what it said was unsafe wiring, fire, plumbing and building code issues.

Snowcat Ridge says, after reading the county’s report, “we understand the list of concerns with the majority of the points pertaining to the temporarily modified shipping containers in our alpine village. Our team worked all day yesterday and through the night to come to a resolution on these issues."

Inspectors signed off on the fixes and changes, and the park had reopened by 3 p.m.

The county says it’s the responsibility of the business, and up to their contractor to reach out to the county for inspections. When it opened on November 20, only one permit had been inspected and closed.

