SoCal nurse, husband leave behind 5 kids, including newborn, after dying of COVID-19

A Southern California couple leaves behind five children, including a newborn, after dying of COVID-19.

No one thought Davy Macias, a 37-year-old nurse, would be fighting for her life due to the virus.

Davy Macias. (Family provided photo)

"You don't want to see this, you don't," said Davy's brother Vong Serey. "You don't want to see your family and loved ones intubated, tubed stuck inside them all over the place."

According to family members, Davy and her husband Daniel both contracted the delta variant after going on a family vacation.

Vong says despite the severe symptoms, his sister vowed to make a full recovery.

Davy Macias and her family. (Family provided photo)

"She was saying like, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m only going to be here for a couple of weeks," Vong said.

Davy was seven months pregnant when she was hospitalized. Her brother said that made treatment very difficult.

"My sister wasn't able to get medication because she was pregnant. They didn't want to give her any kind of medication so she was suffering that whole entire week and a half," Vong explained.

Davy Macias and four of her children. (Family provided photo)

When Davy's conditions got worse, doctors delivered her newborn baby six weeks early – a child Davy never even got to meet.

"We're all devastated for that," Vong said.

Davy died in August; her husband was fighting for his life in the hospital but unfortunately died on September 9.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Family members say she was not vaccinated against the virus, citing the pregnancy.

Now, Vong is urging the public to get their COVID-19 shots if they haven't done so already.

RELATED: CDC: Unvaccinated people 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than vaccinated

"That is something that can't be defeated by just waiting it out," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the family.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



