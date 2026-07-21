St. Pete Beach parking: Business owners say higher rates drive customers away

The Brief Higher parking rates on St. Pete Beach are driving away customers and hurting sales, according to local business owners. One shop owner launched an online petition urging city leaders to reconsider the increased public parking fees. City officials say the parking program balances accessibility, turnover and limited parking availability for residents and visitors.



Higher parking rates at St. Pete Beach are drawing criticism from local business owners who say the increased costs are keeping visitors away. One owner has launched an online petition urging city leaders to revisit the parking policy before more businesses are affected.

St. Pete Beach parking costs

What we know:

Jessica O'Connell, co-owner of Cool Vibes on the Beach near Upham Beach, said business has slowed since new parking rates took effect in April. Public parking base costs rose to $5 per hour on weekdays and $6 per hour on weekends, with an added $1 seasonal surcharge from February through April.

O'Connell said her business relies on paid public parking in front of the shop, while city-designated parking spaces cost $60 per day per space. She plans to leave St. Pete Beach when her lease expires in about a year and a half if policies do not change.

Local business owner reactions

What they're saying:

To help offset customer parking costs, Cool Vibes on the Beach introduced weekly specials and a card offering local residents 10% off purchases. O'Connell also launched a Change.org petition asking city leaders to reconsider rates, which was nearing 200 signatures at the time of reporting.

Matt Vario, the owner of The Toasted Monkey, said his restaurant is less affected because it has three designated lots, though he believes city rates could be lowered. He noted that friends often park at his house to ride bikes or take an Uber to the beach rather than pay public parking fees.

St. Pete Beach response

The other side:

A city spokesperson said St. Pete Beach parking policies are intended to balance accessibility, turnover, and the efficient use of limited spaces.

The city added that it will continue evaluating its parking program, welcomes community feedback, and encourages everyone to support local businesses.