WATCH: Person climbs Hillsborough County cell tower while live streaming to social media

Shocking aviation video shows a person climbing a cellular tower in Hillsborough County over the weekend while deputies say he was live-streaming a video to social media.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, their aviation unit was called to assist deputies in the 13000 block of Rhodine Road in Riverview for a reported individual climbing a cell tower.

They quickly identified the individual scaling the tower and directed deputies on the ground to his location, as he was climbing back down the tower following his live stream.

Once he reached the ground, he was taken into custody, according to HCSO. On bodycam video, a deputy can be heard asking the individual, "You made it all the way to the top top?"

"Yeah," the subject responded, as he was being placed in handcuffs.

"That's pretty crazy," said the deputy.

"Our aviation unit and deputies continue to exemplify our commitment to safety," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Their expertise and quick action ensured a potentially dangerous situation was resolved safely. We're proud of their dedication to keeping our community safe."