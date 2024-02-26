Aeromexico announces new nonstop route through TPA to Mexico City

Tampa International Airport announced a new nonstop daily flight to a major destination on Monday morning.

Starting July 1, Aeromexico will operate one daily flight from Tampa to Mexico City. The new route will be served by an Embraer 190 aircraft with 99 seats.

Monday's announcement strengthens Aeromexico's offering in Florida, with the airline already boasting a presence in Miami and Orlando.

Tickets are now available through the digital channels of both Aeromexico and Delta, and the itinerary details are as follows:

Departure from Mexico City International Airport (MEX) at 10:00 a.m. and arrival at Tampa International Airport at 3:20 p.m.

Departure from Tampa at 4:35 p.m. and arrive in Mexico at 6:14 p.m.

"It’s a big day for TPA when we get to announce both a new airline and a new route that connects Tampa Bay with the largest metropolitan area in North America," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. "We’re proud to welcome Aeromexico to Tampa International Airport with this service to Mexico City and look forward to helping the strong cultural and business ties between our two regions continue to grow."