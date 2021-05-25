Solar co-ops allow residents to reduce cost by buying panels in bulk

More people across Tampa Bay are going green with solar co-ops and letting the sun pay their electric bills.

Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit that helps people make the switch to renewable energy to power their homes. The organization helps groups of people leverage their size to negotiate competitive pricing and save money.

There are many benefits to going solar including savings on electric bills, reducing carbon pollution, increasing the value of your home, and creating local jobs.

Signing up for a co-op is free and there’s no commitment to purchase solar panels.

Since 2016, Solar United Neighbors has launched 67 co-ops in Florida and helped 1,900 families go solar.

Click here for more information on the Greater Tampa Solar Co-op.

Advertisement

Click here for more information on the Greater St. Pete Solar Co-op.