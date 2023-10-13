Partial solar eclipse will be visible in Tampa Bay on Saturday: everything you need to know

article

A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will be visible across part of the United States on Saturday, and FOX 13 has all the information you need to view the rare occurrence.

The path of the annular eclipse is outside of Florida, passing through states in the western part of the country. However, a partial eclipse will be visible from Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, the moon will start passing in front of the sun at 11:50 a.m. It will reach maximum blockage, covering about 68% of the sun's rays at 1:25 p.m.

An annular solar eclipse is similar to a total solar eclipse, except the moon is at the farthest point in its orbit of the sun, meaning it can't completely block the sun. The sun's light surrounds the moon's shadow, casting the so-called ‘ring of fire.’

It's important to remember not to look at the eclipse with the naked eye. It's only safe to look directly at the sun with special-purpose solar filter glasses, according to Dellegatto.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills said the next annular eclipse visible in the U.S. won't be until 2046.