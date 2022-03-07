Son's journey to overcome addiction inspires Chalet Suzanne owners to reopen historic resort

Once an exclusive hideaway for the rich and famous, Chalet Suzanne in Polk County has re-opened with a completely new mission.

Founded in the 1930s, it offered golf, tennis, swimming and fine dining to Hollywood types such as Burt Reynolds, Johnny Carson, Don Johnson, and Ruth Buzzy. And Chalet Suzanne got worldwide recognition when Apollo 15 and 16 astronauts brought its soups to the moon.

The chalet's owners, Eric and Dee Hinshaw, still live on the 100-acre property after closing the resort seven years ago.

They always wanted to find a new use for it, specifically, some way for it to serve the community. After their son successfully completed a drug rehabilitation program in South Florida, they decided to reopen Chalet Suzanne as Refuge on the Ridge.

Now, recovering addicts can live at the chalet for up to three years while maintaining their sobriety. The faith-based program is already having a positive impact.

"I showed up hopeless, and now I have hope," resident Bobby Lamp of Babson Park told FOX 13. "I showed up broken, and now I love life."

The Hinshaws modeled the program after the one that helped their son. When they met Pastor Andy Blaire, all the pieces started to come together.

"When you see a light go on in a man’s eyes, or you see a child with their dad, or when you see a marriage reconciled, there is nothing better in the world for me," said Blaire, who is in recovery himself. "It is better than any high I ever got."

Along with attending classes and taking part in group sessions, residents are working on launching a business to bring in income.

The Hinshaws are thrilled with the new direction.

Advertisement

"It is an incredibly powerful and effective future for Chalet Suzanne," said Eric Hinshaw.