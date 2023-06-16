South Bay Medical Clinic closes without any warning

We're not identifying this patient to protect his privacy, but he does want his story told.

He says when he showed up at the South Bay Medical Clinic last week for an appointment, the doors were locked, and the business appeared to be shut down without warning.

"I figured they were a legit business. They were constantly on tv and radio with ads, South Bay Medical Clinic," he said.

The clinic specialized in treating men's health issues, including erectile dysfunction.

READ: New TGH freestanding emergency room boosts access to care and creates jobs as part of $550 million expansion

It was touting a breakthrough technology called "True Pulse Protocol," it's a low-intensity shockwave therapy used to repair and regrow blood vessels.

The patient says he paid $4,500 upfront for 17 treatments but received only 11 when the clinic suddenly closed.

"Now I'm short the money, and I really don't have the money to go anywhere else. Now I'm at a standstill," he said. "Not really sure if it's going to decline because I'm not continuing," he said.

We knocked on the clinic's door and called the phone line. There was no response.

READ: Tampa biotech company developing non-hallucinogenic psychedelics to treat mental health disorders

The patient says he's filed a complaint with the state attorney's office. He believes other folks are likely out big sums of money, just like him.

"They should've at least said, hey, this is the problem. We're going to out of business; they should've made it right," he said.