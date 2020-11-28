South Carolina woman killed crossing Dale Mabry Highway

A 39-year-old woman from South Carolina was killed Friday night as she crossed Dale Mabry Highway near Fountain Mist Drive in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman tried to cross the highway around 9:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 44-year-old man driving a sedan.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app