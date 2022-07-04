South Florida man loses hand in pre-Fourth of July fireworks accident, officials say

Over the weekend, a man in South Florida was hospitalized after one of his hands was blown off by fireworks, officials said.

According to WSVN, Broward County deputies and paramedics responded to a gas station in the 4400 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes after 1 a.m. Saturday. Investigators reported the man lost his hand while lighting fireworks.

WSVN crews captured video of blood throughout the parking lot of the gas station.

"It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he lights it, it exploded," said a witness, who wanted to remain anonymous.

READ: Fireworks safety: How to keep you and your family safe during Fourth of July

The man, who was not publicly identified by authorities, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Meanwhile, fire rescue officials transported his hand to the hospital.

The witness told WSVN that the surgeons were unable to reattach the hand.

"It could have been his feet, it could have been his head, it could have been his whole body," he said. "You know, it’s Fourth of July. Everybody wants to have fun, but safety first."

