South Florida's Louie the Raccoon named 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts winner

A 2-year-old raccoon from South Florida has been crowned the 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts winner.

Pet owners nationwide submitted their pets for consideration on Instagram explaining why their pet should be crowned the winner. Ultimately, Louie took home the grand prize.

Louie the Raccoon from Miami, Florida won $7,000 in prize money and will star in the 2025 Cadbury Tryouts commercial.

Unlike most of his counterparts, Louie has not been raised in the wild since being rescued by his owner, Jaime, in 2021 after being deemed unfit to live in the wild.

Louie enjoys lounging in his favorite tree and can create art using his toes.

He is also the first-ever raccoon rescue to be crowned the winner of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Past contest winners include Crash the Rescue Cat, Annie Rose the Therapy Dog, Betty the Drog, Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound, and Henri the English Bulldog.