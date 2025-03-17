South of Gandy Cafe blossoms into full restaurant serving breakfast

The Brief The south began as a coffee shop has expanded into a full restaurant serving breakfast and lunch. Their food offerings include breakfast burritos, sandwiches and avocado toasts.



What began as a coffee shop has expanded into a full restaurant serving breakfast and lunch.

The South of Gandy Cafe, has blossomed at its location at 6102 South MacDill Avenue.

The backstory:

"It's a coffee shop that existed during the pandemic when we took over," shared owner Ronald Tineo, "We just created a deeper concept into the coffee industry just with the specialty coffee."

Their baristas will create whatever caffeine fix you are interested in, but they also have the basics perfected and ready to go.

Their food offerings include breakfast burritos, sandwiches and avocado toasts.

While the coffee and the food are their business, the location and the atmosphere of friendliness is what they are selling.

"In this community a lot of people know each other, they're colleagues of work from different avenues," Tineo said, "The base being right close to us as well is great thing for this location because the soldiers come by a lot."

Whether it's a morning macchiato or an afternoon Americano, the baristas have you covered.

If you're starting your day with a breakfast of banana toast or meeting a friend for a flour tortilla vegan lunch burrito, the SOG Café has that too.

"Everyone who comes through the door, we just want them to feel that they're at home comfortable," Tieno said.

