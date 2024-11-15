Tampa city leaders could sign off on flood relief project targeting South Howard community after Milton

Tampa city leaders could soon sign off on a flood relief project targeting the South Howard Avenue community, which was hit hard during Hurricane Milton .

The $65 million South Howard Flood Relief Project calls for major overhauls and upgrades to the area's stormwater system to improve drainage. The area's stormwater systems are largely blamed for ongoing flooding issues, including the problems caused by Milton.

"We need to understand (that) these are generational projects," said Vik Bhide, Tampa's Mobility Director. "These are made in the last 70 to 100 years. These are not just for us. These are for our children, our grandchildren."

The project, however, isn't finalized, and some homeowners in the Parkland Estates neighborhood are at odds with one another and with some business owners about how the city should proceed.

Dozens of homeowners are still recovering from flooding during Milton and have hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage.

According to FEMA, many were caught off guard by the extensive damage and don't have flood insurance because this community is in Flood Zone X, which should have a 1 percent chance of flooding.

"We don't want to wait any longer. We need it to start now," said Debra Coleman, who is replacing large sections of the walls in her home. "A reduction of a foot or a foot and a half of water can make a big difference. That could be the difference (between) our houses flooding and not flooding."

Large sections of the walls being replaced in Coleman's home after Hurricane Milton.

Engineers have provided the city with several potential options. One that has gained traction calls for partial or full road closures throughout the community. Potential road closures include South Howard Avenue, which could last several weeks.

Some business leaders, including Jordan Warshavsky with the Ciccio Restaurant Group, which owns the Green Lemon on South Howard Avenue, are urging city leaders to choose the least disruptive option.

"Any substantial closure will be an existential threat to our businesses," Warshavsky said. "Our team members will have to seek new employment. Our guests are not going to be able to come here."

Warshavsky continued, saying, "What we're looking for is a cooperative solution that mitigates the threat of the storms but doesn't destroy the businesses that are a vital part of the economic engine of South Tampa."

Neighbors agree that a collaborative effort would be ideal. A community meeting with city leaders is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Bayshore Baptist Church.

