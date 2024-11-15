Tampa cleaned up more than half of the city's hurricane curbside debris: 'Please stay patient with us'

Crews in Tampa have cleared enough storm debris to fill the city's Rivergate Tower, often called the ‘Beer Can Building’, three times since Hurricane Helene.

City officials say crews have collected more than one million cubic yards of debris, also the equivalent of filling 300 Olympic-sized pools. There are about 700,000 cubic yards of curbside debris left.

About 250 collection trucks and crews work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to pick up the debris as soon as possible. The city also hired three contractors and more than 300 subcontractors to help get to the finish line before FEMA’s 90-day deadline.

The debris must be cleared within 90 days after Milton for the federal government to fully reimburse the city.

"We are pushing the pedal to the metal cleaning up this debris as fast as humanly possible," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. "We are all tired of seeing debris piles, but I appreciate everyone's patience as our city employees and contractors work seven days a week. We are proud of our team's tireless work and are supporting them every step of the way as we get closer to the finish line."

City officials say debris should be separated into three piles: vegetative storm debris, furniture and construction and large appliances. Put it on the curb without blocking the road or storm drains and put three feet between each debris pile if possible.

Don’t put yard waste, like grass clippings, in the same pile as hurricane vegetative debris.

"Please make sure that you separate your piles," Tampa Solid Waste Director Larry Washington stated. "If your piles are separated, it provides for a quick and efficient process and collection. And lastly, please stay patient with us. We're collecting the entire city, not just pockets, not just the hardest hit areas in the city, but the entire city, and a collection process of this magnitude just simply takes time. However, we are dedicated to collecting all this waste within the 90 days."

Tampa officials say it took almost a year to clear the debris from around Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian in 2022. They say that was the fastest cleanup Florida ever saw. City officials say the average household has about three truckloads of debris, and it takes crews about two hours to collect each pile of that size.

Residents can also bring their vegetative debris to two sites for free. They’re open Monday-Sunday seven a.m. to six p.m. The sites are located at 22nd Street Park, 7801 North 22nd Street and Gadsden Park, 6901 South MacDill Avenue.

Residents can also use the McKay Bay Transfer Station located at 114 South 34th Street where both vegetative and household debris is accepted. Residents must show a government-issued ID to prove residency at all three sites.

You can follow live updates regarding storm debris cleanup on the city’s website which features a map showing the areas that are completed, which ones are in progress, next and to be scheduled soon.

Mayor Castor and Washington will give an update on what they’re calling a "monumental milestone in the historic hurricane debris collection" at 3 p.m. Friday at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

