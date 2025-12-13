South St. Pete nonprofit brings Christmas joy to 156 underprivileged children with personalized gifts

The Brief A South St. Pete nonprofit is distributing customized Christmas gift bags to 156 local children this year. Each bag is hand-picked based on a child’s age and interests, helping families who can’t afford holiday gifts. The effort is led by lifelong resident Lolita Dash-Pitts, who has organized the giveaway for nine years.



Front Porch Community Development is spreading holiday cheer to families in south St. Petersburg by providing Christmas gifts to children whose families are struggling to make ends meet. This year, the nonprofit is serving 156 children, ensuring they have presents to open on Christmas morning.

The backstory:

Executive Director Lolita Dash-Pitts personally shops for every child, creating custom gift bags tailored to each child’s age, gender and interests. Each bag includes items such as clothing, shoes, toys, educational materials and jewelry, with an estimated value of $25 to $30.

Dash-Pitts, a lifelong south St. Pete resident, started the annual gift distribution nine years ago as a way to give back to the community she grew up in. What began as a small operation inside her home has expanded over the years, moving from a backyard shed to a storage unit to accommodate the growing need.

For Dash-Pitts and neighbors like Alfreda McClendon, who is raising her three granddaughters with her 88-year-old mother, the effort is deeply personal and rooted in decades-long community ties.

What they're saying:

"Right now, everyone is in need," Dash-Pitts said. "It’s not for me, it’s not to get the glory, it’s to make sure that we serve those that are less fortunate and that have a need in the community."

McClendon said the gifts help bring joy during a challenging time for her family, adding that she and her mother are doing everything they can to give the girls a happy Christmas.

Why you should care:

For families facing financial hardship, holiday gifts can be out of reach. Programs like this help ease that burden and remind children and caregivers that their community cares, especially during the holidays.

What's next:

Front Porch Community Development plans to expand its impact beyond the holidays. Early next year, the nonprofit will launch its "Youth Bankable Future Initiative," aimed at teaching financial literacy to kids ages 12 to 17 through training sessions led by local banks and credit unions. For more information, click here.