South Tampa fire that tore through 2 townhomes under investigation: TFR

The American Red Cross is helping families who were impacted by a late-night fire in South Tampa.

It happened shortly before midnight on Sunday on the 3000 block of W. Santiago Street.

Firefighters arriving at the scene say they found a two-story townhome duplex with heavy smoke and flames toward the back of the structure.

A South Tampa fire that tore through two townhomes is under investigation.

As the fire spread and conditions got worse, firefighters had to exit the home and launch an aerial attack to douse the blaze.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the fire, which spread to the adjacent home, took about an hour to put out.

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the fire and the American Red Cross is helping the families were were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

