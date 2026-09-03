South Tampa flood relief project moves toward critical vote as businesses fear years of construction

The Brief Tampa City Council is moving toward a critical vote regarding a controversial flood relief project in South Tampa. Council members are expected to vote September 17 on whether to lock in a maximum construction cost of nearly $93 million. The project would replace a century-old drainage system beneath South Howard Avenue, but construction could close portions of the road for three to four years. Dozens of business owners in the South Howard neighborhood are urging council to vote "no," fearing they may be forced to close due to years of construction.



A controversial plan to address decades of flooding in two South Tampa neighborhoods is moving toward a critical vote this month, as city officials weigh the cost of the project against concerns about its long-term impact on businesses along South Howard Avenue.

South Howard Avenue project

What we know:

Tampa City Council is expected to vote September 17 on the proposed South Howard Flood Relief Project and whether to establish a guaranteed maximum construction price of nearly $93 million, pushing the total estimated cost including design to about $100 million.

The city wants to replace the century-old drainage system beneath South Howard Avenue in an effort to address persistent flooding in the Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines neighborhoods.

The project has been in development for about 18 months, following major flooding during the 2024 hurricane season that damaged or destroyed about 300 homes in the two neighborhoods.

City officials say the proposed drainage improvements are designed to provide the additional capacity needed to address the flooding problems. But completing the project would come with a major disruption.

South Howard Avenue would be closed in sections during construction, with some portions of the corridor affected for three to four years. That has business owners worried about whether they can survive the construction period.

Many are urging the City Council to reject the project.

Decades of drainage struggles

The backstory:

The flooding problems in the area have persisted for decades, with the existing drainage infrastructure dating back roughly a century.

The 2024 hurricane season brought renewed attention to the issue after flooding damaged hundreds of homes in Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines.

The city has spent about 18 months developing a solution, but the proposed construction has created a new concern for businesses along one of South Tampa's busiest commercial corridors.

During a City Council discussion Thursday, officials considered whether the current plan is the best option and what could happen if the project is delayed again.

Tampa Mobility Director Brandon Campbell said the city's proposed two-pipe drainage solution has been modeled and designed to address the flooding.

"This two-pipe solution that is in the guaranteed maximum price will work," Campbell said. "It may not be the absolute best in terms of how it flows, but it works, and it is exactly what we need and what we have modeled and designed for."

Upcoming council vote

What's next:

The Tampa City Council is expected to take a final vote September 17 on the project's maximum construction cost. If approved, the project would move forward at a cost of nearly $93 million and eventually lead to phased closures along South Howard Avenue.

The potential three-to-four-year construction period remains a major concern for businesses that depend on traffic along the corridor.

Councilman Charlie Miranda acknowledged the cost and disruption, but said the city also has to consider the consequences of leaving the flooding problem unresolved.

"Nature, we had treated it like a stepchild, and now it's getting even with us," Miranda said. "The cost is expensive, but what's the cost if you don't do it?"