Southbound I-275 faces severe traffic backup after trailer carrying debris overturns

The debris from a flipped truck may have been cleaned up, but the damage to the morning commute for those in Tampa has been done.

The truck carrying roofing materials crashed Monday morning along the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 near the downtown exits. At least one other vehicle was involved in the collision.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

As of 9:20 a.m., traffic remains backed up for miles.

