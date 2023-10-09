Southbound I-275 reopens after ‘reckless' driver causes multi-vehicle crash: FHP

article

The southbound lanes of I-275 have reopened after state troopers say a reckless driver caused a six-vehicle crash at Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.

Troopers say the ‘reckless’ driver was passing on the shoulder in an SUV shortly before the crash occurred around 8 a.m.

Troopers say, post-impact, the SUV caught fire.

According to FHP, the driver of the SUV was seriously injured in the crash. Authorities have not said if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.