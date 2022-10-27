Expand / Collapse search

Southbound I-75 shut down for deadly crash near I-275 apex

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 7:42AM
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
View from SkyFOX shows the I-75 southbound closure after a deadly crash occurred on the morning of Oct. 27, 2022. article

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Traffic is at a complete standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County for a deadly crash investigation.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the closure is taking place just north of the Interstate 275 apex. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.