Southbound I-75 shut down for deadly crash near I-275 apex
article
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Traffic is at a complete standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County for a deadly crash investigation.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the closure is taking place just north of the Interstate 275 apex. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m.
There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.