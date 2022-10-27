Southbound I-75 shut down for deadly crash near I-275 apex

article

Traffic is at a complete standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County for a deadly crash investigation.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the closure is taking place just north of the Interstate 275 apex. The collision occurred around 5:15 a.m.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.