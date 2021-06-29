Plane in no-fly zone scrubs Tuesday's SpaceX launch; Wednesday is next attempt

article

It was a no-go for launch Tuesday afternoon for SpaceX.

With just 11 seconds on the clock, the launch was scrubbed.

The announcer on SpaceX's livestream said a plane may have been in the vicinity of the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX tweeted, "Hold called due to Range being no-go; teams are setting up for tomorrow's backup opportunity [sic]"

Elon Musk confirmed that a plane was in the no-fly zone.

SpaceX will try again on Wednesday at around the same time for launch, which was supposed to be 2:56 p.m.

If it does, the rocket's booster will land back at the Cape, not on a barge, which is more common.

The landing will cause a sonic boom, which you may hear and feel in Central Florida.

The Transporter 2 mission is expected to carry 88 small satellites into orbit.

