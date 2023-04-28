Photo: Lightning bolt strikes launch pad at Kennedy Space Center; SpaceX launch still planned

After back-to-back days of storms forced SpaceX to delay the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket, SpaceX has plans for two rocket launches on Friday evening from Florida's Space Coast.

One of the towers at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A was struck by lightning during Thursday night's storms (see photo below).

In a tweet, SpaceX said the rocket and tower were inspected and "all systems are looking good."

Here is a look at the two rocket launches scheduled for tonight.

SpaceX SES O3b mPOWER mission

The space agency is targeting Friday, April 28 for a Falcon 9 launch of the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 88-minute launch window opens at 5:12 p.m. ET.

A backup opportunity is scheduled on Saturday, April 29.

SpaceX ViaSat-3 Americas Mission

SpaceX is also targeting Friday, April 28 for a Falcon Heavy launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas mission to geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Also on board this mission is Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 7:29 p.m. ET.

"They’re going to have to do a thorough evaluation of the pad and the rocket and the satellite and all the systems to make sure nothing was damaged by those lightning strikes at the pad and nearby the pad that we saw," said Space Journalist Ken Kremer.

Kremer said the reason launching with lightning around is so dangerous is because of the rocket fuel and the potential of it igniting.

FOX 35 News reached out to SpaceX for comment.