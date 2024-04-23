SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites from Florida Tuesday evening

Stream the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch:

What time is the SpaceX launch today?

Keep your eyes on the skies! SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 launch on Tuesday, April 23, aiming to deploy 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Liftoff is set for 6:17 p.m. ET, with backup slots available until 9:25 p.m. ET. Additional launch windows are also open on Wednesday, April 24, starting at 5:50 p.m. ET.

This mission marks the ninth flight for the first stage booster, which has a proven track record having powered previous missions such as Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, USSF-124, and five Starlink missions. Post-stage separation, the booster will touch down on the Just Read the Instructions droneship positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the above video player when it begins.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, supporting seamless streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Starlink uses cutting-edge satellites and user hardware, along with extensive expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, to ensure users worldwide access high-speed, low-latency internet.