Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX aborts Starship test flight with 00:00:1 left but will likely try again

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Starship SN10 high-altitude flight test aborted

SpaceX attempted another Starship flight on Wednesday but had to abort with just seconds to launch. This was to be the third high-altitude suborbital flight test of a Starship prototype from SpaceX's site in Texas. It is similar to the high-altitude flight tests of Starship SN8 and SN9.

SpaceX aborted its Starship test flight on Wednesday with just 00:00:1 seconds left.

However, they said that they likely will attempt the flight again later in the afternoon.

Elon Musk explained that the abort was due to a slightly conservative high thrust limit. 

SN10 will be the third high-altitude suborbital flight test of a Starship prototype from SpaceX. It is similar to the high-altitude flight tests of Starship SN8 and SN9.

Starship SN9 (serial number 9) erupted into a ball of fire as it attempted to land following a successful high-altitude test flight.

Starship SN9 explodes on attempted landing

Starship SN9 (serial number 9) erupted into a ball of fire as it attempted to land following a successful high-altitude test flight on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.Video is courtesy of SpaceX.

The SN9's predecessor, the SN8, experienced a similar fate in December.  The craft was attempting a "flip maneuver," which appeared to succeed in orienting the rocket. However, the ship came into the launchpad too fast, meeting a fiery end.

MORE NEWS: Lawmakers consider penalty for scavengers who find spacecraft parts

SpaceX Starship crash-lands during highest test flight

SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

On Wednesday, SN10 will attempt to prove its capability of becoming a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration, interplanetary flights and help humanity go to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando to watch the SN10 Starship flight live.