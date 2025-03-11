SPCA Florida given $15,000 to help senior dogs and families in need

The Brief SPCA Florida in Lakeland has been awarded a $15,000 grant to assist families struggling to afford veterinary care for their senior dogs. It's designed to help minority families facing financial challenges, ensuring their pets remain a part of the family. In many cases, owners who can't afford the care their animals need end up giving them back to overloaded shelters or dumping them.



This funding is specifically designed to help minority families facing financial challenges, ensuring that their pets remain part of the family, and don’t have to be surrendered to a shelter.

"We're so excited. The grant is for senior dogs only, which is seven years or older. It’s also for our communities of African American and Hispanic residents of Polk County," said Randa Richter, the executive director of SPCA Florida. "If their animals are in need of any type of medical care, whether it’s vaccines, surgery or dental work, we’re here to help with those costs."

In old age, medical bills can add up, becoming overwhelming for families. In many cases, dogs are given back to overloaded shelters, or in the worst case, dumped.

"Medical bills in general are very expensive. We've had people dump dogs that we have found, and we found out that they've dumped a dog just because they had no help to get the medical attention," said Sierra Hancock, with another Tampa Bay area shelter, ‘Rags to Riches.’

What they're saying:

Hancock said the grant is a great start, but she recommends owners get pet insurance. It can be a few bucks a month, but save families thousands of dollars in the long run, when issues arise.

Local perspective:

Still, this funding for SPCA Florida is already allowing someone to keep their animals.

"This grant has helped a lady. They had an older small dog, and she was in tears because she didn't know how she was going to afford dental, which can be hundreds and hundreds of dollars. So we presented the grant to her, because she fit the bill in all the criteria. She was elated and actually cried tears of joy," said Richter.

What you can do:

For more information on applying for the grant, reach out to SPCA Florida.

The Source:

