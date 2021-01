Sarasota police are investigating after they say an adult and a juvenile were shot Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Dixie Avenue.

Police say the adult and the juvenile both have non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.



