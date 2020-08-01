SPD: Arson may be to blame for house fire that killed 1, hospitalized 1

One person is dead and another was hospitalized in critical condition following a possible arson Friday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened around 9:36 p.m. in the 5400 block of 14th Ave. N.

Police said St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue pulled two people from the home. A man passed away and a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the fire is out and is under investigation.

