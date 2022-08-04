SPFR: 1 adult, 2 children injured in St. Pete house fire

One adult and two children were hospitalized Thursday evening following a house fire in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, the fire began in the garage of a two-story home located on the 2500 block of 13th Ave. S. around 5 p.m.

Firefighters rescued two victims using ladders, while the third victim escaped the burning home on their own, according to SPFR. It was not made clear if it was an adult or a child who escaped on their own.

The adult was taken to Bayfront Hospital in stable condition, while one child was sent to All Children’s Hospital in stable condition. The second child was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

