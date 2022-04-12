Spring cleaning: The dirty spots overlooked and how to create a healthier home

From the floors, to the ceiling and everything in between, a good spring cleaning could benefit any home.

"Usually in spring cleaning we address areas of the home that aren't addressed naturally or normally during the cleaning process. So it's almost like what you would call a deep clean," said Candace Westlake, a franchise owner for MaidPro Tampa.

She said there are a lot of areas that really need that deep clean, starting in the room that's always cooking: The kitchen. Two areas she said are overlooked in the kitchen include back splashes and cabinets.

She suggested using something a little more like Comet with bleach to be a little more aggressive in the kitchen. She also said Murphy's Oil soap combined with water can clean the cabinets really well.

Taking care of your appliances, like the coffee pot, can mean saving money on replacing them too soon.

"I would suggest that you buy the product called Affresh for coffee pots," said Westlake. "You can buy it at Publix, and it will clean your coffee pot and keep it clean from all the lime and scale that builds up in pot after pot after pot."

Shutters, blinds and curtains can become dust traps if you don't take care of them. Not only could that cause health problems with allergies, but Westlake said the neglect could cause them to deteriorate over time.

"If you don't clean them they're going to be ruined. If they're really dirty, there's a buildup of dander, debris, particles, you're going to need to use a very damp cloth to wipe an all-purpose cleaner on it depending on what the material is that we're talking about," said Westlake. "The valance and the curtains need to be dusted regularly. A spring clean would be a perfect time to bring everything down and have it laundered."

And it's a good time to tackle those dirty baseboards. Westlake said they catch dander, dirt and particles that are flying through the air, and if it's not addressed frequently it can cake on and become difficult to clean.

Same with the ceiling fans.

"They contain dust that's floating in the area it's going to stick to it. If you just stay on top of it by regularly dusting them. If it gets out of hand, you're going to need to get a step ladder and get up there and clean it with an all-purpose cleaner", said Westlake.

Westlake said another area overlooked is the base of the toilet in your bathroom. She suggested while you're cleaning the toilet, take care of the base too.

The shower floor can also be a magnet for soap scum.

"Now what we use inside to clean is comet with bleach, and we scrub it with a scrub brush, the whole shower and then rinse it down and dry it," said Westlake.

Spring cleaning now can benefit you and your home in the long run.

"Money and health, it's a double-edged sword there. You win both ways by keeping a clean house," said Westlake.

Westlake said some of her personal favorite cleaning items include Invisible Glass, Clorox Clean-Up and Multi-Purpose Pledge.

