Spring Hill man accused of starting fire inside late grandmother’s home during stand-off with deputies

A Spring Hill man was arrested for starting a fire inside his late grandmother's home during a stand-off with Hernando County deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Leonardo Morales, 40, was arrested on an arson charge after the incident, which happened at the home along Bromley Avenue in Spring Hill.

Timeline:

Deputies responded to the area just before 1:15 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was running into the home while screaming he had bombs. Witnesses told officials that the suspect was also brandishing what they believed was a gun.

Morales, who is a registered felon, was identified as the suspect once deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies said they surrounded the home and tried communicating with Morales. The suspect came out of the home at one point and again brandished what appeared to be a gun, but, according to HCSO, he quickly went back inside.

Detectives got an arrest and search warrant for Morales and the home after that, and the sheriff's office's SWAT and Crisis Response teams responded to assist during the stand-off.

However, about three hours into the stand-off, deputies saw flames coming from the front of the home. Morales then went outside, which is when he was taken into custody, investigators said.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities said they found what was later determined to be a replica Sig Sauer BB gun in a closet in one of the home's bedrooms. Property records also showed that the home belongs to the estate of Morales' grandmother, who passed away. The home is currently in foreclosure, according to HCSO.

Morales was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on no bond, officials said.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

