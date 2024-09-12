Spring Hill man claiming to ‘scam pedophiles’ for money arrested for sexual activities with animals, drugs

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hernando County deputies investigating a possible case of child pornography possession arrested a man who they say claimed to be ‘scamming pedophiles’ when he needed money.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began looking into Aaron Randall last month after getting information about the possession of child pornography and used a search warrant to go through his online and social media accounts.

Detectives said they found 13 files containing sexual activities involving animals as well as multiple conversations where Randall's social media account appeared to be advertising sexually explicit videos for sale where a juvenile female would be involved.

This included a price list of various sex acts and services to watch live-streaming videos of child exploitation material, according to HCSO.

Deputies said Randall's account also noted that he would receive payment via a popular cellphone banking application.

Detectives went to his Spring Hill home on Wednesday. They said he admitted to owning the social media account in question, and to viewing and possessing the files containing sexual activities involving animals.

Aaron Randall mugshot courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

They added that Randall admitted to "scamming pedophiles" for money whenever he needed it, but that he had never actually distributed child pornography.

Randall said he made a few thousand dollars by doing this over the last one to two years, according to HCSO.

Deputies said Randall also admitted to using the name of his ex-girlfriend on his banking application to hide his identity.

Deputies added that they found 2.7 grams of methamphetamine in Randall’s bedroom. They said Randall told them that he used methamphetamine to concentrate because he couldn’t get a prescription for Adderall.

Randall was arrested and charged with 13 counts of sexual activities involving animals, money laundering, criminal use of personal identification information, possession of methamphetamine,

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cellphone. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

