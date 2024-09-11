Man robbed at home after winning $100K at Hard Rock Casino months before Riverview couple

Eight months before a Riverview couple was ambushed and robbed after being followed from the Hard Rock Casino, Tampa police said a similar robbery happened in Hyde Park.

FOX 13 first reported that the Riverview couple was ambushed at their home, shot and robbed at their doorstep after investigators said the suspects followed the couple from the casino. The couple hit a "jackpot" on the slots at the casino that night.

However, investigators with the Tampa Police Department said eight months before that, a similar robbery took place in Hyde Park. They said a Tampa man won $100,000 while playing black jack back in December.

Pictured: Darell Holmes in court Wednesday.

He cashed out, and the casino put the money in a brown paper bag before security escorted him to his Uber, according to arrest affidavits.

Police arrested Darell Holmes and another man who they said followed that Uber to the man’s Hyde Park condo, where they entered through his garage, beat him and stole his winnings.

Holmes was in court on Wednesday, where his attorney asked for his ankle monitor to be removed while he was out on bond so that he could get a job. Judge Robin Fuson was not moved.

"He made bond, he was able to hire a private attorney," said Fuson.

Fuson also questioned why the charges weren’t more severe.

"The beating allegedly took place in the alleged victim’s garage after he was allegedly followed home from the casino after allegedly winning $100,000, and all the video footage that allegedly puts these folks at the scene," said Fuson.

TPD detectives said Hard Rock surveillance video showed three men following the victim through the casino. HCSO said the Riverview couple was also followed through the casino, based on the surveillance video they obtained.

"It’s life-altering. Our lives will never go back to the way they were before that night. Ever, ever. We can't go back to that moment. We can't go back to who we were before that moment," said Kim Chambliss, who was shot, along with her boyfriend Val Delacruz.

HCSO is still trying to identify a third suspect in the latest case. Both agencies told FOX 13 that there is no evidence to suggest the two cases are connected.

A spokesperson for the Seminole Police Department with the casino said they cooperated with both investigations and provided surveillance video. FOX 13 asked if staff and security were trained to watch for people following customers through the casino, as both cases allegedly show.

A spokesperson for Seminole police said, "Guest safety is the highest priority of Seminole Hard Rock and police and security officers are trained in all areas of security and safety."

FOX 13 also asked how many other cases like this Seminole police are aware of stemming from the casino. A spokesperson did not answer that question directly. They have also said patrons can always ask for a security escort to their car.

