All clear given after dynamite found at Spring Hill home forces evacuations
SPRING HILL, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a Spring Hill neighborhood is back open after a stick of dynamite and a "hazardous material" were found at a home on Monday.
What we know:
HCSO says Hernando County Fire Rescue Hazmat and the Citrus County Bomb Team responded Monday along Topaz St. near Orton Ave. and Birchwood Rd.
Neighboring homes were evacuated, according to officials, and nearby roads were shut down while crews retrieved the items and disposed of them.
The sheriff's office says no threats have been made.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.