2 injured in Spring Hill house fire: HCFR

Two women were injured during a house fire in Spring Hill on Tuesday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the 14000 block of Amero Lane around 10:45 a.m. Firefighters say they found a fire on the back patio that was extending into the home.

According to officials, crews were able to quickly stop the fire from causing more damage.

Crews say two occupants were inside the house when the fire started. Both were injured during the fire but evacuated before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at Spring Hill home that injured two women. Image is courtesy of Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one woman with smoke inhalation was taken to a local trauma center by helicopter. Another woman with burns was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to fire crews.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Crews say no firefighters were injured.