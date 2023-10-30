Child flown to hospital after near drowning in Hernando County: Deputies
article
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A child was flown to the hospital after nearly drowning near Powell Road and Nancy Creek Boulevard in Hernando County, deputies said.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a possible drowning in the area. Officials said deputies on scene provided CPR to a child.
Drivers were also being asked to avoid Powell Road and Griffin Road as a helicopter flew in, according to deputies.
No other information was immediately available.