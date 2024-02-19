Spring training in full swing across Florida

Warmer weather, beaches, and baseball: it’s no wonder thousands flock to Florida this time of year for spring training.

Fans looking for autographs or the chance to see Juan Soto in pin stripes for the first time will have ample opportunities during free practices and more affordable games.

Spring training offers incredible access for fans. Practices, generally held between 9 a.m. and noon each morning, are open and free to the public. Check out your favorite team’s website for details.

For Rays fans, this is the time to get their first glimpse at a completely revamped rotation.

"I think it’s gonna be a really dangerous group when you look up and down the system here. It’s just full of top rotation arms," said Rays ace Zach Eflin.

Eflin is the sole remaining member of last year’s starting rotation after trades (Tyler Glasnow) and injuries (Shane Baz, Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs) reshaped things on the mound.

"I’m confident we’re going to be a good team. We’ve got really good players in that clubhouse. I think this spring is different from last spring. There’s a freshness to this," said Rays Manager Kevin Cash.

While Rays fans will be watching offseason pick up Ryan Pepiot (P) at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, it’ll be all eyes on Soto.

"He's an amazing hitter, an amazing player," said Yankees Manager Aaron Boone. "Not a day hasn't gone by since we've added him that I don't get a little bit excited thinking about him and Aaron Judge hitting back-to-back in a lineup. Probably the two best hitters in the game are hitting back-to-back."

Most Grapefruit League full practices begin today. Teams host their first games this weekend.

