Rays head back to Port Charlotte spring training complex after multi-million dollar renovation

It should be a much less hectic start to the season for the Rays, who’ll finally be able to return to their spring training facilities in Port Charlotte.

Extensive wind and water damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced the team to juggle between four different facilities during Spring Training in 2023.

"Parts of the roof that were off and wrapped around trees throughout the parking lot, what were the light towers you could stand underneath and look up, and they were bowed significantly," Charlotte County Community Services Director Tommy Scott said. "It was so devastating to walk through it."

After $17 million in repairs, the Charlotte Sports Park is finally ready to bring the Rays and their fans back.

"What you’ve seen is a lot of just putting back what we had. There have been some improvements, but they won’t be as outstanding to people, I would assume," Scott said. "Our fans should walk in and expect the same stellar experience that they have always had here at the Charlotte Sports Park."

After splitting time between St. Pete, Orlando, and Sarasota in last year’s preseason, the Rays are looking forward to focusing more on baseball and less on travel.

"Being in one place for the full six weeks will probably be really helpful for them to get settled in," said Tampa Bay Rays Special Projects and Field Operations Director Dan Moeller.

Pitchers and catchers will report on Tuesday and will have their first workout on Wednesday. The first full-squad workout is on February 19.

Workouts are free to attend and open to fans. Activity on the field usually starts around 10 a.m. and generally runs about two hours.

On Saturday, February 17, fans will get a chance to meet their favorite players at the Trop during Rays Fan Fest. The event is free, but attendees must claim their tickets ahead using the Ballpark App.

The Rays open Spring Training against the Braves at home on February 24th.

To check out a full Spring Training schedule, head to: raysbaseball.com