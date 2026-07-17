Squeezing out the red tape: Modernizing America's orange juice standards to aid domestic farmers

The Brief A new federal regulation has lowered the minimum sugar standard for orange juice to support domestic agriculture. The adjustment lowers the required Brix level from 10.5 degrees to 10 degrees. Officials state the change will eliminate reliance on imports.



A new Food and Drug Administration regulation will lower the minimum sugar content for pasteurized orange juice, a change that the Trump administration says will advance the "America First" agenda, officials announced in Lakeland on Friday.

New orange juice standards

What we know:

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, natural causes have forced the nation's orange juice companies to import citrus from foreign competitors.

Since 1963, the standard Brix level for pasteurized orange juice has been at a minimum of 10.5 degrees. The new rule allows the minimum dissolved sugar content to drop to 10 degrees, according to a press release.

Ending foreign citrus reliance

Why you should care:

Officials said that despite citrus growers having high-quality fruit, they have been forced to import oranges with higher sugar content to meet the old standard. The release stated that due to severe weather and citrus greening disease, Brix levels in domestic fruit have naturally declined.

The change will stop reliance on imports and unleash American agriculture, according to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The new rule will end an "outdated regulation that forced American orange juice producers to rely on imports and an obsolete sugar standard," Kennedy said.

The press release stated that the safety, quality and taste of the juice will remain the same.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has been a strong advocate of the rule change to protect American citrus growers, according to the department.

"Today is proof that the juice was worth the squeeze," Moody said. "Florida’s citrus farmers are an integral part of Florida’s culture, and I will always fight to ensure they have the support they need to continue growing and making a living."

The press conference was held at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland.

Remaining juicy questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date when consumers will see the newly standardized bottles on grocery store shelves. It remains unclear how quickly domestic growers will completely phase out their current reliance on foreign citrus imports.