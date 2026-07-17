Bradenton officer justified in deadly shooting of Willie Bell, prosecutors say

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The Brief Bradenton police announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed its investigation into the March 10 deadly officer-involved shooting of 56-year-old Willie Tyrone Bell in Bradenton. The State Attorney's Office determined the SWAT officer's use of deadly force was lawful and justified under Florida law. Bradenton police said they will release body-worn camera footage Friday after their news conference.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has concluded its investigation into the March 10 officer-involved shooting that killed Willie Tyrone Bell, 56, during a search warrant in Bradenton. The State Attorney’s Office determined the SWAT officer's use of deadly force was legally justified.

Bradenton Police Chief Josh Cramer announced the findings during a Friday morning news conference, saying the investigation by FDLE had been turned over to the State Attorney's Office, which found Officer Jaden Reppi acted lawfully under Florida's justifiable use of force statutes.

After the news conference, the Bradenton Police Department released the officer's body-worn camera video from the shooting.

Bradenton officer-involved shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on the morning of March 10 as BPD’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team issued a "high-risk" search warrant at Bell's home in the 300 block of 10th Avenue West.

According to investigators, officers had developed probable cause that illegal drug sales were occurring at the home and that at least one firearm was inside the residence.

Police said Bell's criminal history included convictions for narcotics possession, narcotics sales and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SWAT officers knocked and announced their presence before two people left the home, police said. Bell remained inside a bedroom with the door closed.

Investigators said officers broke open a bedroom window and saw Bell standing beside a bed while holding a firearm pointed in their direction.

Police say officers repeatedly ordered Bell to raise his hands and drop the weapon, but he did not comply.

Officer Reppi then fired, hitting Bell. Investigators said the gun remained in Bell's hand before falling after he was shot.

Bell died at the scene.

FDLE investigation findings

Dig deeper:

FDLE said its investigation included an on-scene examination, witness interviews, BPD body-worn camera footage, physical evidence, a timeline of events and the Medical Examiner's report.

The agency sent its findings to the State Attorney's Office, which determined the shooting was a lawful and justified use of deadly force under Florida Statutes 782.02 and 776.051.

Officer Reppi, who had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, has since returned to duty.

After FDLE finished processing the scene, Bradenton detectives began a search warrant at the home.

Recovered drugs and firearms

By the numbers:

Investigators recovered four firearms from the home, including the gun Bell was holding and another firearm within his reach inside the bedroom.

Police also seized:

46.1 grams of MDMA

31.4 grams of marijuana

4.4 grams of crack cocaine

BPD said the narcotics investigation was the reason officers got the search warrant.

Police chief statement

What they're saying:

During Friday's news conference, Cramer urged the public to watch the body camera footage in its entirety. Cramer stated that the gun remained in Bell's hand before falling after he was shot.

Reppi could be heard ordering Bell to put his hands up before firing.

"Focus on the video, focus on after Mr. Bell was shot, focus on the words of the officer, the remorse in his voice," Cramer said. "He wasn't trying to shoot him and kill him that day. He never thought that was going to happen."

Courtesy: Delores Heaven

"'Why would he do that? Why would he do that?'" Officer Reppi can be heard saying after the shooting on the bodycam video.

"He made his decision. You did what you had to do," said another officer on scene.

"I wish he wouldn’t have," responded Reppi.

Chief Cramer said Reppi did what he had to.

"It was not lying on the bed," Cramer said during a Friday news conference. "Mr. Bell’s hand was on the gun. We didn’t shoot him and, magically, a gun popped in the air and landed on the ground."

Cramer added that Reppi in no way wanted to shoot and kill Bell.

Cramer also acknowledged that the months-long investigation was difficult for Bell's family and the community, saying the lack of immediate answers allowed speculation and misinformation to spread before investigators completed their review.

Family demands justice

The other side:

The shooting drew significant public attention in the weeks after Bell's death. Bell's family and the Manatee County NAACP publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding the shooting, saying Bell was partially paralyzed from multiple strokes.

"I saw the video," Washington said. "The weapon was not pulled on the officer, the weapon was on the bed."

Washington pledged to support the family and the community until they obtain justice.