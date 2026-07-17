Will Florida see its next named storm this weekend?

The Brief The National Hurricane Center monitors potential Florida Gulf tropical development that could bring heavy rain to the Sunshine State. Forecasters give a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands a low 10 percent chance of organizing before moisture drops. Downpours across the region could help alleviate severe drought conditions as Tampa sits nearly 7.5 inches below average rainfall.



Forecasters are tracking a broad disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast that could bring much-needed rain to parched communities this weekend.

Gulf tropical development potential

What we know:

Models continue to indicate there is a potential for an area of low pressure to form over the northeast Gulf off the west coast of Florida over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center says an area in the Gulf has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.

Models a shifting away from the forecast of the system moving over the state and off the coast of the Carolinas. Models are now indicating a more likely scenario that it lingers in the Gulf over the weekend and may drift more to the northwest near the Florida Panhandle or Louisiana coast. Early next week conditions look like they will become less conducive and may prohibit much development. Regardless of whether it organizes, the system will bring tropical downpours and increased moisture across Florida and parts of the Southeast.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber states we are close to 7.50" below average on our rainfall in Tampa for the year. A weak area of low pressure or tropical system can be beneficial in helping to make up for the rainfall deficit we have been experiencing. Drought conditions continue over much of the state of Florida. If this system ends up drifting more westward, it would limit the total amount of rainfall and the highest totals would be along the immediate west coast.

Atlantic tropical development potential

A tropical wave southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands remains disorganized.

It is moving west-northwest and, according to the NHC, there is a chance for slow development over the next day or two. By the weekend it is expected to move into less conducive conditions and Saharan dust will begin to affect this wave, limiting its moisture. The time for this system to develop is very limited and will not develop after the weekend.

The NHC is giving it a 10% chance of developing.

Weather factors and storm names

What we don't know:

Officials cannot yet confirm if the disturbance will overcome environmental hurdles like land interaction, wind shear and dry air. Computer models remain uncertain on how much this system will develop over the waters of the Gulf. If it stays over the warm waters of the Gulf longer, it may give it additional time to organize. Interactions with land and wind shear will likely pose obstacles in further development.

To become a tropical system, it must develop a defined circulation with organized thunderstorms. If it reaches maximum sustained winds of 39 mph, it will become a tropical storm and be named Bertha.