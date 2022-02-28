St. Pete 4th grader named TIME Kid of the Year finalist for dedication to saving oceans

A St. Pete student is making a difference to protect the environment and now he has received a special recognition from Time Magazine.

Miles Fetherston-Resch is a 4th grader at Shorecrest Preparatory School. Despite his age, the 9-year-old already has his own brand and business.

Miles is the founder of Kids Saving Oceans, which he started when he was 6.

"I saw some trash on the beach and I thought the grownups are doing something about this, why can't I? So, I discussed it with my mom, and I had the idea of coming up with a business," Miles said.

Kids Saving Oceans sells sustainably sourced merchandise such as hats, shirts, stickers and more to raise awareness about ocean pollution and the importance of protecting marine habitats.

"One choice can make a difference and if you add up all the small choices, you can really get something big," Miles said. He adds his organization also raises money to support organizations that help save our oceans.

Miles says to date, he's raised more than $25,000.

All the while, co-authoring a children's book that inspires its readers you’re never too young to make a difference.

Miles’ accomplishments have been recognized by Time Magazine, which recently named him a Kid of the Year Finalist.

"It was one of the happiest moments of my life and I felt really proud of myself," Miles said, adding "It feels like I'm really making a difference in the world."

The honor given to just 20 young leaders in the country.

And Miles says he’s not stopping here. He’s got big goals for his marine conservation mission - to raise 1 million dollars by the time he’s 18.

To learn more about Kids Saving Oceans, visit Miles’ website, kidssavingoceans.com.