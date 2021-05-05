St. Pete Beach driver dead following crash

St. Petersburg police said one person died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. near 4th Avenue North and 49th Street. Police said the driver of a 2015 Toyota Camry, 58-year-old Wayne Hoyle of St. Pete Beach, was heading west on 4th Ave. N. when he "failed to yield" and drove into the path of a Cadillac that was heading north on 49th Street.

After the crash, Hoyle was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away. The driver of the Cadillac had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

