St. Pete celebrates 34 years of Americans with Disabilities Act

As the founder of an all-inclusive non-profit called Miracle By the Bay, Matt Walker is an incredible example of what it means to defy odds while living with cerebral palsy.

On Sunday he ran the show, inviting locals to St. Pete Coliseum to mark 34 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.

"The ADA law means that we get equal accessibility to resources, to programs and services," Walker stressed.

Many of the programs and services he's gotten to work with throughout his own journey, were front and center at the event. Everything from sign language interpreters, performances by musicians with developmental disabilities, and more than two dozen vendors - who were able to give more information on how they can better help people like Abderrahim Cardi.

"I'm new in town. I just moved here from Denver, Colorado and I think this is the best place for me to find out what opportunities we can get because I'm disabled, and for my son, who is also disabled," Cardi explained. "I'm a polio survivor, so I have to wear a brace on my left leg, I am also caring for a 31-year-old child who has autism."

City of St. Pete ADA and Diversity Coordinator Lindel Bright said that's what this weekend is all about.

"You got a lot of folks with disabilities afraid to come out because they don't want to be front and center, or they say 'I'm not able to get this done,' Bright said. "Well, you are able. You are loved. Stop being afraid we're here to help.

According to an analysis by consumer finance website WalletHub, St. Pete ranks #5 among the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. in the list of best places to live for the disability community.

"That means everything," said Shawn Drouin, Event Recruitment and Management Coordinator for the city, who helped Walker plan the event. "That starts at the top with Mayor Welch, city council, our entire administration. They put such an emphasis on St. Pete being a place for everyone to live and to be able to come to events."

To learn more about Miracle by the Bay, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter